The retailer's sales including VAT rose by +2.1% in Q3 on a comparable basis (LFL). They amounted to €22,614m pre-IAS 29, up +1.2% at constant exchange rates.
After taking into account a negative currency effect of -2.8%, mainly related to the depreciation of the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso, total sales at current exchange rates fell by -1.5%.
In France, sales grew by +0.7% LFL, driven by food sales, which rose by +1.5% LFL (-6.6% LFL in non-food).
In Europe, sales rose by +1.0% on a comparable basis over the quarter. In Latin America, sales rose by +5.5% on a comparable basis.
Based on these factors, the group reiterates its targets for 2025, including slight growth in EBITDA, recurring operating income and net free cash flow.
Carrefour confirms FY 2025 targets
Published on 10/23/2025 at 02:13 am EDT
The retailer's sales including VAT rose by +2.1% in Q3 on a comparable basis (LFL). They amounted to €22,614m pre-IAS 29, up +1.2% at constant exchange rates.