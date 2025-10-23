The retailer's sales including VAT rose by +2.1% in Q3 on a comparable basis (LFL). They amounted to €22,614m pre-IAS 29, up +1.2% at constant exchange rates.



After taking into account a negative currency effect of -2.8%, mainly related to the depreciation of the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso, total sales at current exchange rates fell by -1.5%.



In France, sales grew by +0.7% LFL, driven by food sales, which rose by +1.5% LFL (-6.6% LFL in non-food).



In Europe, sales rose by +1.0% on a comparable basis over the quarter. In Latin America, sales rose by +5.5% on a comparable basis.



Based on these factors, the group reiterates its targets for 2025, including slight growth in EBITDA, recurring operating income and net free cash flow.