Carrefour has announced the successful placement of a bond issue totaling €500m, with bonds maturing in December 2028 and bearing a fixed coupon of 2.875% per annum.



The issue was oversubscribed to nearly seven times, once again demonstrating the financial community's strong confidence in Carrefour's creditworthiness, the retail group said.



The €500m raised will be allocated to restructuring the debt of Carrefour's Brazilian subsidiary. To date, over €1.4bn has been refinanced in euros, representing almost all of Carrefour Brazil's debt.