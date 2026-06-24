Goldman Sachs attributes the revision to slowing trends in the French grocery market, store closures and tougher like-for-like comparisons in the second quarter.

Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs is cutting its 2026 forecasts for like-for-like sales growth and profitability, prompting it to lower its earnings estimates.

Since the start of the year, Carrefour shares are up nearly 14%. The stock was down 0.25% on Wednesday morning. The retailer will report its first-half 2026 results on July 23.