Carrefour: Goldman Sachs Cuts Target, Maintains Neutral Rating

The U.S. bank has lowered its price target on the retail giant to €17 from €18, while keeping its rating on the stock at neutral.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/24/2026 at 05:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Goldman Sachs attributes the revision to slowing trends in the French grocery market, store closures and tougher like-for-like comparisons in the second quarter.



Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs is cutting its 2026 forecasts for like-for-like sales growth and profitability, prompting it to lower its earnings estimates.



Since the start of the year, Carrefour shares are up nearly 14%. The stock was down 0.25% on Wednesday morning. The retailer will report its first-half 2026 results on July 23.