The retail giant (+4.52%) is topping the CAC 40 index, posting its biggest stock-market gain since the start of the year, after UBS raised its recommendation. The Swiss bank moved from neutral to buy while lifting its price target from €13.20 to €19, saying the main operating risks are now largely priced in by the market.
According to the broker, the risk-return profile is now attractive, as the group's performance should be materially stronger in the second half.
The bank points to a particularly discounted valuation: Carrefour trades at about 9 times expected 2026 earnings, versus a sector average of 12.7 times, a discount close to 30%. Added to that is a dividend yield above 7%, seen as well covered, as well as a free cash flow yield of 14%, or 12% excluding property disposals, pointing to potential additional redistribution to shareholders.
UBS also believes the Carrefour 2030 strategy provides a credible framework to restart profitable growth. The plan is built in particular on strengthening price competitiveness to win back market share in France, improving customer satisfaction and sharpening the focus of the business portfolio. The bank notes that early signs of better pricing in France are encouraging, even if the impact of commercial investments and asset disposals still blurs the read-through to market share.
The expected improvement in profitability is another pillar of the investment case. Carrefour is targeting a 25 basis-point increase in its EBIT margin in 2026, an objective UBS sees as supported by reduced losses tied to the integration of Cora and Match, as well as Romania leaving the consolidated perimeter.
The broker nonetheless sticks with conservative assumptions, with an EBIT margin of 3.0% in 2028 and 3.2% in 2030, below management's targets (3.2% and 3.5% respectively), leaving additional upside if execution is successful.
Geographically, UBS sees France as the main value-creation lever, thanks to a gradual improvement in market share and the turnaround in profitability at Cora and Match. Spain continues to post best-in-class performance in the sector, while Brazil should benefit from a more supportive environment, driven by a pickup in food inflation and a currency effect that has turned positive again.
Carrefour will publish its first-half results on July 23. UBS forecasts group EBIT of €776m, a 1.9% margin, up 15 basis points, and expects Carrefour to confirm its full-year targets.
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores:
- hypermarkets: at the end of 2025, owns 1,189 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names;
- supermarkets: owns 4,107 stores under the Carrefour Market name;
- other : operates a network of 9,563 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 663 Cash & Carry stores, 197 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (50.9%), Europe (24.2%) and Latin America (24.9%).
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