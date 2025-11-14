The group comprising Peninsula Europe, the heirs of Abilio dos Santos Diniz, Flavia Buarque de Almeida, Eduardo Rossi, and the Brazilian investment fund Fundo de Investimento em Ações Aspen - Investimento no Exterior, has notified the AMF that, on November 10, 2025, it fell below the 10% voting rights threshold as well as the 5% thresholds for both capital and voting rights in Carrefour. The group now holds 0.34% of Carrefour's capital and 0.28% of its voting rights.

This crossing of thresholds results from an off-market sale of Carrefour shares.