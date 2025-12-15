Carrefour Partenariat International announces a franchise and supply partnership with Brands For All for the rollout of Carrefour in Ghana.
Under this agreement, Carrefour Partenariat International will support the Brands For All teams in the takeover and transformation of the entire Shoprite Ghana network under the Carrefour brand.
The first Carrefour stores are scheduled to open by April 2026.
This new agreement illustrates the achievement of the Carrefour 2026 Plan's objective of opening 10 new countries under franchise.
"Beyond the rapid transformation of the seven Shoprite Ghana hypermarkets, the Brands For All and Carrefour Partenariat International teams are already working hand in hand on the future growth of our activities in the country: by 2028, we plan to open five new stores," said Patrick Lasfargues, Executive Director of Carrefour Partenariat International.
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores:
- hypermarkets: at the end of 2024, owns 1,220 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names;
- supermarkets: owns 4,301 stores under the Carrefour Market name;
- other : operates a network of 8,899 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 627 Cash & Carry stores, 197 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (46.3%), Europe (27.6%) and Latin America (26.1%).
