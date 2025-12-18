Carrix (Saadé Family) Surpasses 5% Stake in Carrefour

Carrix, a company controlled by the Saadé family through Merit France SAS, has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% threshold in Carrefour's share capital on December 10, following a purchase of shares on the market.

The declarant specified that, as a result of this crossing, it now holds 36,815,740 Carrefour shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which amounts to 5.00% of the French retail giant's share capital and 4.46% of its voting rights.