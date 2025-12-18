Carrix (Saadé Family) Surpasses 5% Stake in Carrefour
Carrix, a company controlled by the Saadé family through Merit France SAS, has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% threshold in Carrefour's share capital on December 10, following a purchase of shares on the market.
The declarant specified that, as a result of this crossing, it now holds 36,815,740 Carrefour shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which amounts to 5.00% of the French retail giant's share capital and 4.46% of its voting rights.
Carrefour is the No. 1 distribution group in Europe and No. 2 in the world. The group's activity is organized into 3 types of stores:
- hypermarkets: at the end of 2024, owns 1,220 stores under the Carrefour and Atacadão names;
- supermarkets: owns 4,301 stores under the Carrefour Market name;
- other : operates a network of 8,899 local stores (Carrefour Express, Carrefour City, Carrefour Contact, So.Bio, etc. names), 627 Cash & Carry stores, 197 stores (Soft discount and Sam's Club), as well as e-commerce sites (Carrefour, Ooshop, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (46.3%), Europe (27.6%) and Latin America (26.1%).
