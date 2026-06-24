Carvolix unveils a €10m financing

The French medical technology company, at the commercial and clinical stages and focused on breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biometric implants, announced a €10m financing transaction reserved for certain categories of investors.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/24/2026 at 01:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Carvolix will issue 2,976,190 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of €3.36 per new share, for the benefit of the company's existing shareholders.



Proceeds from the transaction will be allocated to continuing the development of its various products: 30% for Tavipilot, 23% for Kalios, 21% for Artus, 19% for Artedrone, 7% for Mitrapilot, and €2.5m to repay a bridge financing provided by funds managed by Truffle Capital.



Following the transaction, Carvolix estimates its available cash will be sufficient to fund operations through the end of September 2026. The company plans to extend its cash runway through the potential setup of a venture debt financing. Negotiations are under way for an amount of around €25m, which would extend the cash runway for a period of at least 12 months.



The company's funding needs through the end of 2027 amount to around €78m, including €20m secured.

The remaining needs could be financed through a potential partnership agreement on the Artus artificial urinary sphincter in the second half of 2027, up to €25m via venture debt financing, and non-dilutive BPI-type funding.