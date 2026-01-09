Case Closed: No Further Action in Italian Investigation Against Verallia

Verallia announces that the Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato has decided to close, without further action, the investigation launched in 2023 concerning several glass producers, including Verallia Italia, thereby confirming its compliance with competition rules.

The glass packaging manufacturer emphasizes that no infraction was found in this investigation by the Italian AGCM, which focused on the price increases since 2022 in the glass bottle sector for wine.



According to Verallia, this decision confirms that the price hikes observed in 2022 reflected an exceptional cost environment (energy and raw materials) and strong demand, rather than coordinated behavior among industry players.