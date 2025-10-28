Forget Silicon Valley: one of the greatest stories in American retail is unfolding on a back road in Iowa. Casey's General Stores has 2,900 outlets and one obsession: doing better with the ordinary. It offers competitively priced gasoline, pizza that rivals that of specialist chains, a carefully calibrated product range, and in-house logistics. This realism, far from passing fads, has resulted in steady growth in store business, expanding margins and double-digit EBITDA growth. In a portfolio that aims to be less beta and more predictable, Casey's ticks all the boxes of a discreet but tenacious compounder.
Surperformance is Buy on CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC. since 2025-10-10
.
Caseyâs General Stores, Inc. is a convenience store retailer and pizza chain in the United States. It operates convenience stores primarily under the names Casey's and Caseyâs General Store throughout 17 states, over half of which are located in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. All convenience stores carry a broad selection of food items (including, but not limited to, freshly prepared foods such as regular and breakfast pizza, donuts, hot breakfast items, and hot and cold sandwiches), beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other nonfood items. Its GoodStop and Lone Star Food Store branded stores offer fuel for sale on a self-serve basis, and a broad selection of snacks, beverages, tobacco products, and other essentials. It operates three distribution centers, through which certain grocery and general merchandise and prepared food and dispensed beverage items are supplied to its stores. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.
