Casey's General Stores Inc. Forget Silicon Valley: one of the greatest stories in American retail is unfolding on a back road in Iowa. Casey's General Stores has 2,900 outlets and one obsession: doing better with the ordinary. It offers competitively priced gasoline, pizza that rivals that of specialist chains, a carefully calibrated product range, and in-house logistics. This realism, far from passing fads, has resulted in steady growth in store business, expanding margins and double-digit EBITDA growth. In a portfolio that aims to be less beta and more predictable, Casey's ticks all the boxes of a discreet but tenacious compounder. Tommy Douziech Published on 10/28/2025 at 09:23 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2025 Share

The content herein constitutes a general investment recommendation, prepared in accordance with provisions aimed at preventing market abuse by Surperformance, the publisher of MarketScreener. More specifically, this recommendation is based on factual elements and expresses a sincere, complete, and balanced opinion. It relies on internal or external data, considered reliable as of the date of their release. Nevertheless, this information, and the resulting recommendation, may contain inaccuracies, errors, or omissions, for which Surperformance cannot be held responsible. This recommendation, which in no way constitutes investment advice, may not be suitable for all investor profiles. The reader acknowledges and accepts that any investment in a financial instrument involves risks, for which they assume full responsibility, without recourse against Surperformance. Surperformance commits to disclosing any conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of its recommendations.

Surperformance is Buy on CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC. since 2025-10-10 .