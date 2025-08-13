Videos filmed clandestinely between 2021 and 2024 show that casino games developed by Swedish company Evolution AB were allegedly accessible in countries under US sanctions or where gambling is prohibited, such as Iran, Sudan, China, and Syria. These recordings, made by private intelligence firm Black Cube, were submitted on Monday in ongoing legal proceedings in New Jersey, Bloomberg reports.

The case is part of a dispute between Evolution AB and New York law firm Calcagni & Kanefsky, which is accused of sending an anonymous report to the New Jersey regulator in 2021. According to Evolution, this "false and defamatory" document caused its valuation to plummet by more than $10bn. The investigation that followed was closed in February 2024 due to a lack of evidence that the company had derived any material benefit from distributing its games in these countries.

But Black Cube continued its investigations. In a 118-page affidavit, its director claims that new videos prove that Evolution knowingly allowed access to its games from prohibited markets. In particular, the videos show agents playing in Iran without a VPN, with their IP addresses visible. Other excerpts show executives discussing the presence of players in Syria and Sudan, and even the Assad family. Evolution strongly denies these accusations, but its share price fell 10% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange on August 13, 2025.