Casino Guichard Perrachon Acknowledges Judgment by Paris Criminal Court

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 01/30/2026 at 03:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Casino Guichard Perrachon has acknowledged the judgment handed down by the Paris Criminal Court, which acquitted the company of stock price manipulation charges but ordered it to pay a fine of 40 million euros, of which 20 million euros are suspended, as well as civil damages, for private corruption and market manipulation relating to events dating back to 2018 and 2019.



The company stated that it is currently reviewing the next steps it intends to take in response to this decision and reserves the right to appeal before the Paris Court of Appeal.