Casino has selected its shareholder's offer, heavy dilution ahead

The board of directors has chosen the financial restructuring proposal from its reference shareholder, subject to adjustments with creditors. The transaction, expected by year-end, will heavily dilute current shareholders.

The Saint-Etienne-based retailer said its board of directors has selected the financial restructuring proposal put forward by its reference shareholder, deemed more in line with the company's corporate interest than the proposal from the "TLB" (Term Loan B) creditors.



The agreement nonetheless remains subject to several technical adjustments. The group is seeking, in particular, improved security granted to TLB creditors and the removal of a condition precedent by partner banks. The banks must convene their credit committees to rule on these requests by July 20, 2026.



Casino plans to launch the formal amendment of its safeguard plan at the end of July, targeting finalization of the transactions in the second half of 2026. The group nonetheless reiterates that this heavy restructuring will be "massively dilutive" for current shareholders.