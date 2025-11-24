Casino has announced a project to adapt and strengthen its financial structure, aiming to complete this initiative by the end of the second quarter of 2026. The retailer has also set out the financial objectives of its "Renouveau 2030" plan.

The company's majority shareholder, France Retail Holdings (FRH), has indicated its willingness to guarantee a EUR300 million capital increase, provided that ongoing discussions with creditors reach a satisfactory outcome and that acceptable conditions are met.

As part of its financial restructuring, Casino is targeting a leverage ratio below 1.7 times by 2029, a reduction of the Term Loan B principal to EUR800 million, and a decrease in the average interest rate on its debt.

Looking ahead to 2030, the group is forecasting total business volume (including taxes) of EUR15.8 billion, an adjusted EBITDA after lease payments of EUR644 million, additional savings of over EUR150 million between 2029 and 2030, cumulative net capex of EUR1.7 billion from 2025 to 2030, and free cash flow of EUR286 million.

Buoyed by the solid execution of its plan, Casino is reaffirming its initial 2028 targets, which include a total business volume of around EUR15 billion and an adjusted EBITDA after lease payments of approximately EUR500 million in 2028, as well as a return to break-even free cash flow in 2026.