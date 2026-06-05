Casino reaches agreement in principle with banks

The Saint-Etienne-based retailer has cleared a decisive hurdle in the restructuring of its retail operations. The group announced it has reached common ground with its primary banking partners regarding the core components of its future financing. This provides short-term relief for management, though final validation remains contingent on a tight June schedule.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/05/2026 at 12:16 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Discussions have led to a consensus on a global liquidity and guarantee package structured around three major pillars:



- A new revolving credit facility (RCF) of approximately 600 million euros will be deployed for a 5-year term (3 years firm post-closing, with two optional 1-year extensions). This will replace the current RCF.



- The maintenance of operational lines, with existing financing totaling 620 million euros, has been ring-fenced for an equivalent 5-year duration (3 years + two 1-year extensions).



- A new guarantee line, following an agreement reached for the issuance of a first-demand guarantee intended to cover the requirements of its purchasing alliance.



For Philippe Palazzi, CEO of the Casino Group, 'this is a defining step that should help bring the various stakeholders together and conclude negotiations by the end of this month'.



Race against time by June 30 and postponement of the AGM



Despite this progress, the financial restructuring is far from over. Casino has set a target to validate the next strategic and technical phase by June 30, 2026. This crucial milestone still requires the completion of ongoing due diligence, the resolution of technical points, and, most importantly, formal approval from the credit committees of each banking institution. The drafting of final documentation is expected during the month of July.



In a sign that the group is still navigating turbulent waters, Casino sought and obtained an extension from the Saint-Etienne Commercial Court until December 31, 2026, to hold its Ordinary General Meeting. The meeting was originally intended to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.