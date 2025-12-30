Casino Repays €30.0 Million in Bonds Issued by Its Subsidiary Quatrim

Jacques Meaudre Published on 12/30/2025 at 12:14 pm EST

The Group announced that on December 29, 2025, it completed a repayment of €30.0 million in secured debt held by its subsidiary Quatrim.



The repayment covers €29.2 million in principal and €0.8 million in accrued interest on the repaid principal (including €0.3 million in PIK interest for the period from April 6, 2025, to October 5, 2025, and €0.5 million in accrued interest for the period from October 6, 2025, to December 28, 2025).



Following this transaction, the nominal amount of Quatrim's secured bonds is thus reduced to €139.9 million, and the PIK interest accumulated between April 6, 2025, and October 5, 2025, is reduced to €1.4 million.