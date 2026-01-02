Casino Sells BAO Cash & Carry in Cameroon

Casino announces the sale, effective today, of 3C Cameroun—the company operating seven BAO Cash & Carry outlets—to 2S Retail. The portfolio includes five company-owned stores in Douala and two franchised locations in Nkongsamba and Limbe.

This transaction is part of Casino's evolving strategy, which relies on local partners to develop its brands through franchising internationally. Casino will continue to supply BAO Cash & Carry with its private label products.



Launched in 2018 in Douala, BAO Cash & Carry has established itself as a major player in wholesale retail in Cameroon. The brand caters to both private individuals and professionals (including shopkeepers and resellers), with more than 3,000 active professional clients.



2S Retail will maintain BAO Cash & Carry's low-price concept and is committed to preserving all jobs. The company plans to consolidate the existing business model through 2026, before considering a new phase of development starting in 2027.