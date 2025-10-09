Casino announces three appointments effective October 13, 2025.



Casino announces the appointment of Claire Bourdon as Director of Product and Marketing for Distribution Casino France (Casino, Spar, and Vival brands). A graduate of HEC and an agricultural engineer, she has held marketing management positions at Lagardère Travel Retail, Intermarché and Biocoop.



Guillaume Michaloux has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Franprix. A graduate of Sciences Po and ESCP, he joined the group in 2016 after a stint at the Ministry of Finance, before heading up finance and M&A in Brazil, then the finance department at Casino Immobilier.



Finally, Anne Ghisalberti has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Casino Immobilier, replacing Guillaume Michaloux. A graduate of HEC, she has nearly 30 years of financial experience, notably at Altarea and Groupe Bertrand, after starting her career at Ernst & Young.