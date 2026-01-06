Casino to Present Plan for Consolidation of Paris Area Administrative Sites

The group has invited employee representative bodies today to an information meeting, ahead of their consultation on a project to consolidate its Paris region administrative sites into a single location in La Défense, scheduled for January 15.



Casino management clarified that the Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux sites are not affected, and the Group's headquarters will remain in Saint-Etienne.



"This project aims to strengthen the unity of the Group and its brands by bringing together, on a single site, employees who are currently spread across three locations in the Paris area," the group stated.



Casino believes this move would help boost cohesion, foster exchanges, and facilitate the sharing of expertise among teams, all in support of improved performance.



According to management, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

