According to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, the American fund Castlelake is considering a partnership with the Aponte family's MSC Group for a potential bid on the British airline.

easyJet could be the target of a takeover bid led by Castlelake, which is reportedly exploring the possibility of partnering with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), according to reports from Corriere della Sera citing several sources close to the matter.



The US investment fund reportedly has until June 26 to decide whether or not to submit a formal offer for the British low-cost carrier. According to the Italian newspaper, MSC has already been approached regarding a potential participation in the consortium.



According to sources cited in the article, the presence of a partner based in the European Union would enable Castlelake to meet regulatory requirements regarding airline ownership, which mandate majority control by European entities, a rule that has applied to British carriers since Brexit.



In accordance with the UK Takeover Code, any potential offer for easyJet would have to be made at a minimum price of 403.23 pence per share.



At the end of 2025, MSC's name had already circulated as a potential buyer for the airline, also in association with an investment fund. At the time, the press mentioned a majority stake or a total takeover.



For the record, Castlelake currently holds 2.14% of easyJet's capital. According to Corriere della Sera, the Haji-Ioannou family, which owns approximately 15% of easyJet, could play a decisive role in the outcome of any potential transaction.



Finally, the Italian daily also mentioned Air France-KLM, mentioning that the group could be involved in the operation as a minority operational partner, without taking control. Contacted by MarketScreener, Air France-KLM stated it has not been in contact with Castlelake regarding this matter.



It should be noted that the group is already involved in other consolidation processes. According to a source close to the matter, the French carrier is awaiting antitrust approval for its majority stake in SAS and is also participating in the privatization process of TAP Air Portugal.



"Our strategic logic is clear: Lisbon's position as the main gateway to Latin America, a region with high growth potential, would make it a very valuable asset for the group," Benjamin Smith, the group's CEO, stated yesterday during a conference call with investors. "This privatization process is expected to conclude this summer, which means we will know very soon if this vision can be realized."



In early afternoon trading, easyJet shares were up 1.9% at 467 pence, while Air France-KLM shares were up 2%.