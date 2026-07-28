Catalyst Metals has come out swinging with some flashy numbers, even with usual mining headaches and rising bills.

Published on 07/28/2026 at 06:51 am EDT - Modified on 07/28/2026 at 08:01 am EDT

Gold is officially bringing in main-character energy in the Australian economy. The Australian Government's Office of the Chief Economist forecasts Australia's gold export earnings to increase from AUD 69bn in FY26 to AUD 74bn in FY27, placing gold as one of the country's largest resource export commodities and reflecting sustained strength in both gold prices and export volumes.

The country has the global chaos of 2025 to thank. Geopolitical drama, messy trade policies, and central banks in places such as China and India buying up gold to move away from the US dollar have sent prices through the roof. This outlook proved to be a supportive operating environment for Australian gold miners.

This price surge was just the break Catalyst Metals needed. As an Australian gold producer and explorer, that extra value per ounce supercharged its bottom line in H1 26.

A gilded bottom line

Catalyst Metals announce shiny H1 26 results, mainly because gold prices were sky-high and the Plutonic Gold Belt held the fortress. Revenue hit AUD 267.85m, a massive 50.5% jump from the AUD 177.97m they pulled in last year, even though gold sales volumes broadly flat at 45,586oz compared with 46,746oz last year. The average realised gold price stood at AUD 5,855 per ounce for the current reporting period, which is 53% higher than the AUD 3,817 per ounce in H1 25.

Operating profit was even stronger. EBITDA increased 91.8% y/y to AUD 144.9m from AUD 75.6m, showing that higher gold prices filtered through to earnings much faster than costs rose. On the flip side, doing business got a bit pricier. The All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) climbed to AUD 2,821 per ounce this time around, up from AUD 2,192 per ounce in H1 25.

Net income also jumped, climbing 40.0% y/y to AUD 59.7m compared to the AUD 46.29m they made in H1 25, despite a AUD 49.4m legal settlement expense during the period.

Meanwhile, operating cash flow rose 33.6% y/y to AUD 119.1m from AUD 89.1m (excluding discontinued operations in the prior period), giving Catalyst room to keep funding Trident, K2 and exploration without stretching the balance sheet.

Gold-plated gains

Nevertheless, the Catalyst Metals stock has given investors reasons to smile of late. The stock has risen nearly 22.3% over the last 12 months to hit a current share price of AUD 5.8. With these moves, its market cap is now sitting at AUD 1.6bn (USD 1.1bn).

Even after this sprint, the stock still shows signs of being significantly undervalued. The FY 26 P/E ratio rests at 7.5x, lower than its 2-year historical average of 10.6x. A clear divide exists in the market regarding this valuation: investors remain unconvinced about the company's earnings outlook, while analysts view the low multiple as a bargain.

All six analysts covering the stock are buyers. Their average target price of AUD 11.9 represents 100% upside potential. A low price may look like a good deal, although investors are actively pricing in real, tangible operational risks that the company must first overcome.

Double trouble?

The biggest win lately has been the Plutonic Gold Belt, but that’s also where the risk sits. If operations hit a snag or those new high-grade zones don't pan out as expected, the stock will feel it. Then there’s the cost of doing business. If gold prices suddenly dip while its expenses remain this high, those profit margins could shrink fast. Throw in the usual mining headaches of labor shortages and equipment delays and ground is shaky.