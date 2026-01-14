Catana Group Reports Illusory Rise in Quarterly Revenue

Catana Group has posted total revenue of €49.7 million, up 31.49%, for the first quarter of its 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The group explains that its overall revenue was favorably impacted by an exceptional technical factor, while ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties continue to keep the boating sector in a downturn. Specifically, billing for new boats remained solid despite a 14% decline.



The company notes that it has launched an extensive investment plan aimed at significantly strengthening its industrial tools as well as its capacity for innovation and development.



The specialist in the design, construction, and marketing of pleasure boats has not provided any specific targets for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, but has reaffirmed its ambition to strengthen its position as a global leader in catamarans.