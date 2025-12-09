Catana Group has posted a consolidated net profit of EUR13.6 million for its 2024-25 fiscal year, a steep drop from EUR29.7 million the previous year. The company's current operating income also fell significantly to EUR17.4 million, compared to EUR38.1 million in 2023-24.

In a market "characterized by increased wait-and-see attitudes amid ongoing global instability, further intensified by the policies of the new U.S. administration," the pleasure boat manufacturer recorded a 23% decrease in activity, with revenues reaching EUR174.9 million.

Mindful of avoiding an unsustainable pace of industrial activity, Catana Group accompanied the reduction in its turnover with an adjustment in production, leveraging the flexibility measures developed during previous periods of strong growth.

The Board of Directors will propose at the upcoming combined general meeting, scheduled for February 25, a dividend payment of EUR0.13 per share for the past fiscal year, down from EUR0.18 in 2023-24.

Additionally, following the resignations of Pascale Poncin and Corinne Mercier, the Board decided at its December 8 meeting to appoint Boris Compagnon and Nathalie Lucas as directors, effective immediately.