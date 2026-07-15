Catana Group sees revenue fall over 9 months

The designer and builder of pleasure boats reported 9-month revenue of €119m for its 2025-2026 fiscal year, versus €128m a year earlier over the same period.

In line with previous quarters, the group says activity is down 21% in new-boat sales (excluding the exceptional impact from the disposal of no-margin inventory linked to the change) in a market still shaped by geopolitical conditions.



The company says the fire on July 2 is "a hard blow" but that the group "will face it", while its 2030 strategic plan stays on track.



Catana Group believes the fire, which hit its production site in Canet-en-Roussillon, will have a limited impact on the 2025-2026 fiscal year, and that the expected compensation should allow it to approach the rebuilding of its industrial tool with confidence.



In parallel with the rebuilding project and the expected acceleration of the future Canet-en-Roussillon plant, the builder is maintaining development of its new models.



The group has just launched the YOT 53, cementing its entry into the segment of livable inboard power catamarans. This new unit will be unveiled to the public at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.



Catana Group also confirms the launch timetable for the BALI 7.0, which will mark its arrival in the market for large sailing catamarans. Production of the first prototype remains scheduled for early 2027, with a commercial presentation planned for the Cannes Yachting Festival 2027.





