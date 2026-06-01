Catana slips into the red in H1 but eyes recovery

Faced with a persistently sluggish nautical market, Catana Group reported a sharp deterioration in its first-half 2025/2026 results. However, the group maintains a solid financial position and continues to roll out its 2030 strategic plan, with the first benefits expected as early as the next fiscal year.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/01/2026 at 12:26 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

For the first half ended February 28, 2026, Catana Group posted a consolidated net loss of -1.7 MEUR, a far cry from the 5.6 MEUR profit recorded a year earlier. Net income (Group share) came in at -0.2 MEUR, compared to 6.8 MEUR twelve months ago.



Reported revenue stood at 82.2 MEUR, up 1% year-on-year. However, this figure includes an exceptional inventory sale of 17 MEUR related to an ERP system migration, which had no impact on margins. Adjusted for this item, underlying revenue reached 65.2 MEUR, down 20% compared to the 81.2 MEUR achieved a year prior.



This contraction in activity reflects the ongoing slowdown in the boating market amid a still uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. The group noted that deliveries of the new BALI 5.2 catamaran, for which the order book is already full, will mostly take place in the second half.



The decline in volumes, coupled with increased pricing pressure, also weighed heavily on profitability. Recurring operating income fell to -1.4 MEUR, compared to 8.2 MEUR a year earlier, while operating income stood at -1.5 MEUR (vs. 8.2 MEUR previously).



Profitability was further impacted by the ramp-up of the Aveiro plant in Portugal, which recorded a loss of 3.1 MEUR during its first full year of operation.



Despite this earnings slump, the group's cash flow from operations remained positive at 3.9 MEUR, and changes in working capital requirements generated a cash inflow of 10 MEUR. Consequently, operating cash flow turned out positive at 14 MEUR.



Furthermore, the group indicated it has secured 19 MEUR in new medium- and long-term bank financing to support the development of new models and the modernization of the Canet-en-Roussillon site. These credit lines will be drawn down during the second half.



Regarding the outlook, Catana Group confirms its ambition to return to a growth phase starting in the 2026/2027 fiscal year. The group notably plans the launch of 'an unprecedented number of new models', including the 'YOT 53', the brand's first large-scale live-aboard motorboat, as well as the 'BALI 7.0', designed to strengthen its presence in the premium large-unit segment.



Management believes these new products will serve as the initial growth drivers of the 2030 strategic plan and should pave the way for a new phase of profitable growth.



Catana shares rose 1.7% today in Paris but have posted a loss of approximately 20% since the beginning of the year.