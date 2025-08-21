Caterpillar announces the signing of a long-term strategic collaboration agreement with Hunt Energy Company, focused on the production of independent and highly efficient power to meet the demanding needs of data centers.



Under the agreement, Caterpillar will provide natural gas and diesel production equipment, gas turbines, switchgear, controls, aftertreatment and engineering design services.



Caterpillar will also provide advanced monitoring and maintenance capabilities, giving customers complete assurance of uninterrupted power, with or without connection to the electric grid.



The first project is expected to be launched in Texas, marking the start of a multi-year initiative to provide up to 1 GW of production capacity for data centers in North America, laying the foundation for future global deployment.