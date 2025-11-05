Jefferies announced on Wednesday that it had raised its target price for Caterpillar shares from $570 to $700 following a meeting with the financial community organized by the construction equipment manufacturer, the first since the appointment of new CEO Joe Creed.



The analyst said he took away from the event the American group's stated intention to double its heavy equipment production capacity by 2030 and increase its turbine engine production capacity by 2.5 times.



Caterpillar expects to generate average annual revenue growth of between 5% and 7% over this period, with an expected margin of between 21% and 25% and annual revenue of $100bn, the broker continues.



In its opinion, these forecasts, which are based on a relatively stable economic outlook, could prove to be conservative if there are pleasant growth surprises.



While the stock has historically traded at a P/E multiple of around 15x in the middle of the cycle, Jefferies believes that this multiple could exceed 20% if the company's growth and profitability accelerate.



Jefferies is therefore maintaining its buy recommendation on the stock, which is also included in its list of recommended stocks ("Franchise Pick").