Caterpillar reported adjusted EPS (excluding restructuring costs) of $4.95 in Q3 2025, down nearly 4% y-o-y, although still above the consensus. NB: pmt +4.6%.



The construction equipment manufacturer saw its adjusted operating margin decline by 2.5 points to 17.5%, with revenues up 10% to $17.6bn, driven by equipment sales volumes to end users.



Our team's strong performance delivered solid results this quarter, thanks to resilient demand and focused execution across our three core segments, management said.



Our team's continued discipline in a dynamic environment, combined with a growing order backlog, positions us for sustained momentum and profitable long-term growth, it added.



In Q3 2025, Caterpillar's operating cash flow was $3.7bn, and the company deployed $0.7bn for dividends and $0.4bn in cash for share repurchases.