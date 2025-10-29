Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading producer of mining construction and operation equipment, diesel and natural gas motors, and industrial gas turbines. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of machines and motors (94.7%): terracing and construction machines (power shovels, high-lifts, bulldozers, etc.), agricultural and forestry tractors, motors and turbines (for heavy trucks, boats, industrial machines, and power stations), conveyer systems, hydraulic circuits and components, etc.;
- financial services (5.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (53.1%), Europe/Africa/Middle East (19%), Asia/Pacific (17.6%) and Latin America (10.3%).
Investor
Global
Quality
