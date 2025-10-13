Caterpillar announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (listed in Sydney), an Australian specialist in software solutions for the mining industry.



Founded in 1977 and based in Brisbane, RPMGlobal designs software covering the entire mining lifecycle, with strong expertise in asset management, fleet management, and automation. Denise Johnson, president of Caterpillar Resource Industries, emphasizes that RPMGlobal's agile innovation culture "aligns perfectly" with Caterpillar's customer approach and will strengthen its existing technologies.



The transaction, subject to approval by RPMGlobal shareholders and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.