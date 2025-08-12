These are tough times for the chemical industry, whose difficulties reflect the slowdown in the economy, particularly since the introduction of tariffs.

This is once again reflected in the US company Dow's interim results, which is the world's third-largest sector player, behind Germany's BASF and China's Sinopec.

Faced with a severe drop in operating profit in the first six months of the year—close to zero, the lowest in ten years—the group is no longer able to cover the cost of its debt.

Its solvency ratios have pretty much crashed as a result, and dividend payments have had to be halved to preserve liquidity and prevent a potential financial meltdown.

For a group suffering from a lack of growth that is primarily valued on the basis of its dividend yield, the punishment was swift: a third of its market capitalization was wiped out in just three weeks.

The situation is all the more regrettable given that Dow's dividend has been stagnant for six years, while its competitor and US number two LyondellBasell has managed to ensure steady growth throughout the cycle.

MarketSceener has always preferred LyondellBasell's management – although it has not been spared by the current economic climate – to that of Dow. Since 2023, Dow's free cash flow has not covered its dividend payments, so reality was bound to catch up with it.

After a surprising period of wait-and-see, the market finally lost patience at the end of 2024, with the result that Dow is now trading below its equity value. This is a first for the group since its split from DuPont in 2019.