Following yesterday's gains, caution is once again prevailing across major European markets. The CAC 40, which rebounded by 1.15% in the previous session, is currently edging up 0.10% to 8,252 points. Meanwhile, the DAX 40 in Frankfurt is down 0.20%, and in London, the FTSE 100 has slipped 0.11%.

Investors remain focused on the Middle East, where progress toward an agreement between the warring parties is hoped for. However, the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel is not being strictly observed. The Jewish state has issued an evacuation order for residents of several villages in southern Lebanon, according to the Haaretz daily.



Separately, according to Reuters, Donald Trump reportedly indicated that he did not need a deal with Iran to recover the enriched uranium located within the Islamic Republic's territory.



Pending further developments on this front, investors are also showing restraint ahead of the 2:30 PM release of the monthly non-farm payrolls report, a consistently high-impact indicator. Approximately 85,000 job creations are expected for May, down significantly from the 115,000 recorded in April, a figure that could yet be revised either upward or downward.



In commodities, oil prices are slightly lower. In New York, WTI is down 0.53% at 92.45 dollars, while in London, North Sea Brent is shedding 0.28% to 94.78 dollars.



On the currency market, the euro is appreciating against the greenback (+0.22%) and is trading at 1.1638 dollars.



Regarding individual stocks, news flow is relatively light this Friday.



Airbus (+0.53%) announced the delivery of 81 aircraft in May, a 59% increase compared to the same month in 2025. Since the beginning of the year, the planemaker has booked 815 gross orders, or 762 net orders after accounting for cancellations. It maintains its target of 870 deliveries for the full 2026 fiscal year.



Getlink (+0.55%), the parent company of Eurotunnel, Europorte, and Eleclink, stated that its LeShuttle service transported 203,872 passenger vehicles under the Channel in May, up 4% compared to May 2025. Conversely, its LeShuttle Freight service transported 95,641 trucks last month, representing a 2% decline compared to May 2025.



Miliboo (+13.77%) ended its 2025-2026 fiscal year with record revenue of 44 million euros, up 13% from the previous year. The furniture specialist thus posted the strongest commercial performance in its history.



Givaudan (+1,20%) indicated it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Eurofragance, a Barcelona-based fragrance house, in a transaction whose terms were not disclosed.