Caution in Europe to start the week

After a fairly positive morning, European indexes turned more cautious as the US markets approached their open, reopening after a long three-day holiday weekend for the July 4 festivities.

The Paris stock market ended down 0.33%, at 8,479.87 points, London also gave up ground (-0.28%) while Frankfurt managed to edge up 0.21%.



Last week in Europe, markets held up fairly well, including a weekly gain of 1.47% for the CAC 40, which even managed to finish Friday's session above 8,500 points, a first since February 27 and the start of hostilities in the Middle East. For Paris's benchmark index, there is still one small step to clear to return to its pre-conflict level in the Middle East (February 27 at 8,580.75 points) and several more steps to get back to its February 26 level, when it hit an all-time closing high of 8,620.93 points and an intraday high of 8,642.23 points.



On the geopolitical front, according to Reuters, Donald Trump said the United States would either reach an agreement with Iran or "finish the job". The US president added that Tehran, for its part, would prefer to reach a deal.



The day's macroeconomic data had no real impact on the trend.



In Germany, industrial orders rose 1.9% in May, well above the expected 1.1% increase, after a 3.2% decline in April (data revised upward from -3.8%).



In the euro zone, retail sales and producer prices for May rose 0.2%, in line with analysts' forecasts. By contrast, the Sentix investor confidence index improved sharply, rising from -13.4 to -3.1 points, while a deterioration to -14.5 points had been feared.



In the United States, among the day's data, the services PMI disappointed in June. It was expected to be unchanged at 51.3 and ultimately slipped slightly to 51.2 points. Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI fell more than expected over the same period to 54 points (54.5 in May and expectations of 54.2).



Heavy corporate news flow



In Europe, the news was dominated by two major announcements.



The first involves Exail Technologies, which ultimately chose Thales. Thales signed an agreement with the Gorge family for the acquisition of 35.51% of Exail Technologies at €134 per share, valuing Exail at €3.9bn. This transaction paves the way for a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the share capital. Previously, Safran was also in the running to buy the robotics and naval-environment drone specialist with an offer of €128.50 per share, but on Friday evening the company announced that negotiations had not been successful. At the close, Thales shares gained 1.22%, Exail Technologies rose 2.12%, and Safran added just 0.11%.



The second big announcement of the day involved easyJet, whose shares surged 8.85%. The airline's board reached an agreement with fund Castlelake on the main financial terms of a recommended takeover offer at 6.90 pounds sterling per share in cash, with a partial alternative in unlisted shares. Castlelake had expressed interest in easyJet repeatedly since early June, pushing up the bids over the weeks: 5.60 GBP then 6 GBP, 6.25 GBP, 6.50 GBP... and now 6.90 GBP.



In the rest of the news, Continental shares fell 2.17%, after the unsurprising announcement of the sale of ContiTech. On Friday, the stock had risen 1.55% following rumors about the sale, marking a fourth consecutive gain and bringing the advance over the period to 7.32%.



In the currency market, at the European close, the euro was down against the greenback (-0.17%) and was trading at $1.1418.



And in commodities, oil prices were slightly higher: +0.65%, at $68.65 for WTI in New York and +0.90%, at $72.16 for Brent in London.