Caution Prevails in Europe Ahead of Highly Anticipated U.S. Employment Data

European stock markets are expected to open with little change on Wednesday morning, confirming the pause seen the previous day ahead of several key events, most notably the monthly U.S. employment report due early in the afternoon, followed by the latest U.S. inflation figures expected on Friday.

Sebastien Foll Published on 02/11/2026 at 02:40 am EST

According to the latest available indications, the CAC 40 is set to open with a limited decline of 0.1%, while the DAX is heading for a virtually unchanged start, as is the FTSE 100.



European equity markets had already ended almost flat yesterday after a long indecisive session, with caution ultimately prevailing on the eve of the release of the monthly U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers, which were originally scheduled for last Friday but were postponed due to the brief "shutdown" that affected Washington's federal agencies last week.



Fluctuations are expected to remain limited today, at least until the 2:30 p.m. release of employment statistics for the United States for the month of January, which could prove decisive for the short-term direction of the markets.



These figures carry particular significance as several signs of weakness in the labor market have recently emerged, from the JOLTS survey measuring job openings to private sector job creation (ADP).



"The current narrative regarding the U.S. labor market, summed up by the phrase 'low hiring, low firing,' still holds for now, with jobless claims remaining very low," notes Enguerrand Artaz, strategist at La Financière de l'Échiquier (LFDE).



"But the succession of poor numbers and announcements of layoff plans here and there is gradually taking its toll," the specialist warns.



After several years in which monetary policy was the main driver of the market—meaning that disappointing employment data was often well received—there is now more differentiation, with investors appearing increasingly concerned about the health of the U.S. economy in recent times.



Consensus expectations point to around 70,000 jobs created in January, compared to 55,000 in December, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 4.4%.



As is customary once a year, the Department of Labor will also revise its business birth and death model and adjust its initial estimates based on comprehensive employment data, which should result in a downward revision of the pace of job creation.



The employment figures will undoubtedly fuel speculation about the future direction of Federal Reserve policy.



Traders in futures markets now see the probability of a rate cut in March at 21%, down from 27% a month ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The likelihood of an easing in April—which will mark Jerome Powell's final meeting as chairman of the institution—now stands at 47%.



The wait for the monthly jobs report has already prompted caution in Asia. While the Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed for a public holiday, the Hang Seng index advanced by less than 0.3%, while on the Chinese mainland, the CSI 300 index of large caps fell by 0.3%.



On Tuesday, Wall Street ended on a mixed note, hampered by a pullback in brokerage firms, which were in turn affected by fears of disruption linked to artificial intelligence. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped by 0.3% and 0.6% respectively, but the Dow Jones managed to notch a new record close, edging up 0.1%.