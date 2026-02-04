European equity markets are largely up at lunchtime today, with the exception of Frankfurt, which is down 0.18%. At around noon, the CAC 40 is up 0.92% at 8,256 points, while the EuroStoxx 50 posts a gain of 0.17% at 6,005 points.

With the earnings season in full swing and a host of economic indicators due out, investors are indeed busy this Wednesday.



This afternoon, all eyes will be on the January ADP jobs report in the United States, as well as the ISM services index.



Earlier in the day, investors digested the release of services PMI figures. In France, the index came in at 48.4 in January, down from 50.1 in December. However, it was above the initial estimate, which had put it at 47.9.



In Germany, the recovery in the services sector continued in January, but at a slower pace, reaching its lowest level in four months. The index registered 52.4 in January, compared to 52.7 in December, falling short of the preliminary estimate (53.3).



Across the eurozone, private sector activity growth slowed again in January for the second consecutive month. The deceleration was more pronounced in the services sector, where activity expanded at its slowest rate since September. The services PMI came in at 51.6 in January, compared to 52.4 in December.



ECB in the Spotlight



According to Kevin Thozet of Carmignac's investment committee, the European Central Bank is expected to maintain "a wait-and-see approach tomorrow, balancing data dependency, the absence of explicit signals on upcoming monetary policy decisions, and a clear intent to preserve maximum optionality regarding the future path of interest rates."



Regarding stock performance, Crédit Agricole (-2.75%) is near the bottom of the CAC 40. The French banking group reported a 39.3% drop in Q4 net profit, hit by a one-off charge related to its increased stake in Italian rival Banco BPM, higher costs and losses in its auto leasing business.



Meanwhile, Soitec (+16.73%) leads the SBF 120 after unveiling quarterly results deemed reassuring by investors.



In Copenhagen, Novo Nordisk (-17.61%) is under pressure amid concerns over its 2026 outlook.



On the currency market, the euro is steady (-0.02%) at $1.1813.