Being the world's biggest label maker isn't just about glue and paper anymore. It's a high stake balancing act. From aggressive "shopping spree" acquisitions in the automotive sector to fighting off surprise tariffs that threaten their bottom line, CCL Industries will require some serious wrestling power to stay on top

CCL is the quiet legend behind your brands, responsible for labels on shampoo bottles to car tires. This Toronto-based powerhouse doesn’t have the bragging rights to the world's biggest label maker for nothing. It has built a massive CAD 14.5bn empire by mastering the “sticky" business.

Beyond those big-picture global jitters, CCL Industries is also wrestling with the average shopper’s list. The US economy might be cruising to 4.4% growth, but there's a catch. Shoppers are obsessed with “experiences” (i.e. travel, concerts) over physical goods. This isn't good news for CCL Industries. The result? The company is under real pressure to keep those margins up while the world shifts how it spends.

Shopping spree for new toys

CCL Industries’ strategy has been to go shopping to stay ahead of a sluggish global market. Their latest move? Recent acquisitions include Dutch-based global leader ALT Technologies to dominate the high-stakes automotive safety market. Psst: ALT reported $67m (USD) in annual sales with a solid 11.3% adjusted EBITDA margin in FY 25.

And that's not all. Not too long ago in October 2025, CCL Industries spent USD 19m to snag Idesco Holding Corporation (and its subsidiary IDSecurityonline.com), a New York-based specialist in secure badging and identification. The hope is that these two new businesses will start bringing in profits on the balance sheet. Stat.

The tariff trap

The move makes sense, given that the core business has been busy fighting off tariffs and seasonal rushes. CCL Industries flexed a 6.3% jump in revenue, hitting CAD 1.96bn in Q3 25, buoyed by 3.7% organic growth and a 2.5% assist from favorable exchange rates. It’s also a slight step up from the CAD 1.93bn they posted in Q2 25. On the profit side, they raked in CAD 210.8m. While that’s 10% higher than this time last year, it’s actually a 1.1% dip from the CAD 213.1m they banked last quarter.

Their core CCL segment collected CAD 1.26bn thanks to solid organic growth in Q3 25. Another segment, Checkpoint, also held its own with sales rising to CAD 255.3m, though it had to dodge some US tariffs on apparel labels imported from China.

Meanwhile, Avery segment sales were effectively flat at CAD 279.3m because of unplanned tariffs on ring binders during the peak back-to-school rush, on top of a generally sluggish office supplies market.

Peeling the layers

The company’s efforts have investors looking at the big picture. Over the last year, the stock price climbed about 15.6%. The stock is currently trading at CAD 83.46, cooling off slightly after hitting an all-time high of CAD 89.16 in late January 2026. For context, over the 12 months, the stock oscillated between a 52-week low of CAD 64.93 and a record high as mentioned above.

Analysts have set an average 12-month target price of CAD 98.00, implying 17% upside potential from current levels (CAD 83.46). 9 out of 10 analysts who track the stock give it a big thumbs up, reflecting a unanimous “Buy”.

Macro headaches

Given the volatile global backdrop, this optimism will be carefully weighed, as the management has warned that they are juggling some serious risks. First up is the "Trade War" headache. Sudden US tariffs on items like ring binders directly bruised their Avery segment’s margins. Since CCL Industries has a massive global footprint, they’re constantly in the crosshairs of messy trade wars, especially between the US and China. In related news, any sudden conflict or trade blockade is an immediate headache for their supply chain.

Next is the consumer spending problem: even with US GDP growth hitting 4.4%, people are blowing their paychecks on travel and concerts rather than the physical goods that need labels. If shoppers keep choosing concerts over shampoo bottles, the demand for labels in North America and Europe could remain sluggish.