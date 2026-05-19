CDC exceeds 25% of Forsee Power voting rights

Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) has notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed the 25% voting rights threshold in Forsee Power on May 12, now holding 28.46% of the capital and 25.82% of the voting rights in the company.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/19/2026 at 09:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This threshold crossing, carried out via Bpifrance Investissement (acting as the management company for the SPI fund - Société de Projets Industriels), which is controlled by CDC, resulted from a decrease in the total number of Forsee Power voting rights.



Bpifrance Investissement does not intend to purchase further Forsee Power shares in the coming months, nor does it plan to request the appointment of an additional member to the board of directors of the battery systems specialist.