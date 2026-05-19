Caisse des dépôts et consignations (CDC) has notified the AMF that it indirectly crossed the 25% voting rights threshold in Forsee Power on May 12, now holding 28.46% of the capital and 25.82% of the voting rights in the company.
This threshold crossing, carried out via Bpifrance Investissement (acting as the management company for the SPI fund - Société de Projets Industriels), which is controlled by CDC, resulted from a decrease in the total number of Forsee Power voting rights.
Bpifrance Investissement does not intend to purchase further Forsee Power shares in the coming months, nor does it plan to request the appointment of an additional member to the board of directors of the battery systems specialist.
Forsee Power is specialized in the design, manufacture and marketing of smart battery systems for use in the electric mobility market. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale, installation and activation of lithium-ion battery systems (96.3%): systems for use in light electric vehicles (electric bicycles, scooters and light 1- to 4-wheel vehicles), heavy vehicles (farming, construction and industrial vehicles, trucks, buses, rail vehicles, and ships), stationary energy storage units (for residential, commercial and industrial purposes), medical equipment, connected objects, home systems, robotics equipment and work tools;
- provision of services (2.5%): financing services (battery rentals), battery life cycle management services and after-sales services;
- other (1.2%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 5 production sites located in France, Poland, India, USA and China.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12.6%), Europe (68.3%), Asia (16.9%), the United States (1.7%) and other (0.5%).
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