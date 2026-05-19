This threshold crossing, carried out via Bpifrance Investissement (acting as the management company for the SPI fund - Société de Projets Industriels), which is controlled by CDC, resulted from a decrease in the total number of Forsee Power voting rights.

Bpifrance Investissement does not intend to purchase further Forsee Power shares in the coming months, nor does it plan to request the appointment of an additional member to the board of directors of the battery systems specialist.