CDC Falls Below 5% Stake in DBV Technologies

The Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) has reported to the AMF that, on December 17, it fell below the 5% thresholds of both share capital and voting rights in DBV Technologies, now holding 4.39% of the capital and voting rights in the biopharmaceutical company.

Published on 12/24/2025

This crossing of thresholds results from a sale of DBV Technologies shares on the market by Bpifrance Participations, which is controlled by the CDC. On this occasion, Bpifrance Participations also reported having dropped below the same thresholds.