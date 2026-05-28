Cegedim Business Services secures renewal of accreditation and certification

Cegedim Business Services has announced the renewal of its ISAE 3402 Type II accreditation and ISO 27001 certification following independent audits, 'demonstrating its ongoing commitment to its clients regarding the security, reliability, and compliance of its processes'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/28/2026 at 06:23 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The ISAE 3402 Type II accreditation covers all digital solutions operated by Cegedim Business Services, which support companies daily in optimizing and securing their key management processes for payroll, invoicing, and health data flows.



The result of continuous mobilization across all teams, this accreditation 'is based on a rigorous evaluation process conducted over a full year, during which employees demonstrated their expertise, rigor, and ability to implement defined control activities'.



The ISO 27001 certification is an international benchmark for information security management, covering the marketing, development, implementation, and maintenance of security and operational conditions for electronic invoicing services.