Cegedim Business Services secures renewal of accreditation and certification
Cegedim Business Services has announced the renewal of its ISAE 3402 Type II accreditation and ISO 27001 certification following independent audits, 'demonstrating its ongoing commitment to its clients regarding the security, reliability, and compliance of its processes'.
The ISAE 3402 Type II accreditation covers all digital solutions operated by Cegedim Business Services, which support companies daily in optimizing and securing their key management processes for payroll, invoicing, and health data flows.
The result of continuous mobilization across all teams, this accreditation 'is based on a rigorous evaluation process conducted over a full year, during which employees demonstrated their expertise, rigor, and ability to implement defined control activities'.
The ISO 27001 certification is an international benchmark for information security management, covering the marketing, development, implementation, and maintenance of security and operational conditions for electronic invoicing services.
Cegedim is a European leading in collecting, processing, and distributing data and services related to medical information. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- Insurance companies and services (73.4%): computerization of insurers and mutual benefit insurance companies, management of third-party payers and health care trends, external human resources management, computer and Internet services, etc. The group also develops processing sales statistics of pharmaceutical products, management of medical samples and promotional materials activities, etc. (GERS);
- Health care professionals (20.6%): software for physicians and pharmacists, pharmaceutical data base, scientific, medical, and promotional information, etc.;
- other (6%).
France accounts for 91.9% of net sales.
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