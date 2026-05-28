The ISAE 3402 Type II accreditation covers all digital solutions operated by Cegedim Business Services, which support companies daily in optimizing and securing their key management processes for payroll, invoicing, and health data flows.

The result of continuous mobilization across all teams, this accreditation 'is based on a rigorous evaluation process conducted over a full year, during which employees demonstrated their expertise, rigor, and ability to implement defined control activities'.

The ISO 27001 certification is an international benchmark for information security management, covering the marketing, development, implementation, and maintenance of security and operational conditions for electronic invoicing services.