Cegedim Declines Following Quarterly Revenue Report

Cegedim fell by more than 2% after announcing fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of 173 million euros, down 3.2% in reported figures and 1.5% on an organic basis compared to the same period in 2024.

"International growth in healthcare professional activities, and in France for e-business and Cegedim Santé, was offset by a decline in pharmacy activity in France and in data businesses internationally," the company explained.



For the full year 2025, revenue reached 649.2 million euros, up 1.1% on an organic basis but down 0.8% in reported figures, falling short of the previously announced ranges of 0 to 2% and 2 to 4% respectively compared to 2024.



"This situation should not call into question the expected trend for adjusted operating income, which is still expected to increase by at least 15%," stated the technology and digital flow management services company.