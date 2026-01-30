"International growth in healthcare professional activities, and in France for e-business and Cegedim Santé, was offset by a decline in pharmacy activity in France and in data businesses internationally," the company explained.
For the full year 2025, revenue reached 649.2 million euros, up 1.1% on an organic basis but down 0.8% in reported figures, falling short of the previously announced ranges of 0 to 2% and 2 to 4% respectively compared to 2024.
"This situation should not call into question the expected trend for adjusted operating income, which is still expected to increase by at least 15%," stated the technology and digital flow management services company.
Cegedim is a European leading in collecting, processing, and distributing data and services related to medical information. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- Insurance companies and services (70%): computerization of insurers and mutual benefit insurance companies, management of third-party payers and health care trends, external human resources management, computer and Internet services, etc. The group also develops processing sales statistics of pharmaceutical products, management of medical samples and promotional materials activities, etc. (GERS);
- Health care professionals (24.2%): software for physicians and pharmacists, pharmaceutical data base, scientific, medical, and promotional information, etc.;
- other (5.8%).
France accounts for 90.6% of net sales.
