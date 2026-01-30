"International growth in healthcare professional activities, and in France for e-business and Cegedim Santé, was offset by a decline in pharmacy activity in France and in data businesses internationally," the company explained.

For the full year 2025, revenue reached 649.2 million euros, up 1.1% on an organic basis but down 0.8% in reported figures, falling short of the previously announced ranges of 0 to 2% and 2 to 4% respectively compared to 2024.

"This situation should not call into question the expected trend for adjusted operating income, which is still expected to increase by at least 15%," stated the technology and digital flow management services company.