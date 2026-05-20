Actisure thus becomes BMI's new policy and claims management platform in Costa Rica, the first step in a broader regional rollout, with further implementations planned across Latin American markets.

The system went live following a six-month deployment process. This initial phase aims to establish a modern, scalable digital infrastructure to support BMI's long-term operational and geographical expansion strategy.

By standardizing its operations on a single, configurable platform, BMI is implementing a consistent and scalable operating model designed to support growth, product innovation, and enhance the customer experience throughout the region.

Once fully deployed, Cegedim Insurance Solutions' Actisure platform will support over 275,000 policyholders across Latin America, processing more than one million claims annually for over 600 users across 6 countries.