Cegedim rolls out Actisure solution at BMI in Latin America

Cegedim Insurance Solutions has announced the deployment of its flagship Actisure solution at BMI, a leading provider of health and life insurance solutions in Latin America, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation program.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/20/2026 at 04:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Actisure thus becomes BMI's new policy and claims management platform in Costa Rica, the first step in a broader regional rollout, with further implementations planned across Latin American markets.



The system went live following a six-month deployment process. This initial phase aims to establish a modern, scalable digital infrastructure to support BMI's long-term operational and geographical expansion strategy.



By standardizing its operations on a single, configurable platform, BMI is implementing a consistent and scalable operating model designed to support growth, product innovation, and enhance the customer experience throughout the region.



Once fully deployed, Cegedim Insurance Solutions' Actisure platform will support over 275,000 policyholders across Latin America, processing more than one million claims annually for over 600 users across 6 countries.