Cegedim rolls out Actisure solution at BMI in Latin America
Cegedim Insurance Solutions has announced the deployment of its flagship Actisure solution at BMI, a leading provider of health and life insurance solutions in Latin America, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation program.
Actisure thus becomes BMI's new policy and claims management platform in Costa Rica, the first step in a broader regional rollout, with further implementations planned across Latin American markets.
The system went live following a six-month deployment process. This initial phase aims to establish a modern, scalable digital infrastructure to support BMI's long-term operational and geographical expansion strategy.
By standardizing its operations on a single, configurable platform, BMI is implementing a consistent and scalable operating model designed to support growth, product innovation, and enhance the customer experience throughout the region.
Once fully deployed, Cegedim Insurance Solutions' Actisure platform will support over 275,000 policyholders across Latin America, processing more than one million claims annually for over 600 users across 6 countries.
Cegedim is a European leading in collecting, processing, and distributing data and services related to medical information. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- Insurance companies and services (73.4%): computerization of insurers and mutual benefit insurance companies, management of third-party payers and health care trends, external human resources management, computer and Internet services, etc. The group also develops processing sales statistics of pharmaceutical products, management of medical samples and promotional materials activities, etc. (GERS);
- Health care professionals (20.6%): software for physicians and pharmacists, pharmaceutical data base, scientific, medical, and promotional information, etc.;
- other (6%).
France accounts for 91.9% of net sales.
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