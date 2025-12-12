Celestica Inc. isn't just surfing the AI infrastructure wave-it's designing dense, efficient storage that lets customers cram far more capacity into the same space. With its cloud and connectivity engines revving up and even slower lines running leaner, Celestica is quietly cementing its role as a go-to partner in a world where data never stops growing.

Celestica is making bold strides to create long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in growth, efficiency and diversification. The company is ramping up its capacity in Thailand, Malaysia, and the US, while zeroing in on sustainable and profitable growth in key hyperscaler markets.

With a substantial 54% boost in R&D expenditure to (all USD in article) $120m (FY 25E), Celestica is pushing the envelope in technology and product design to fortify its CCS franchise (Connectivity & Cloud Solutions) as the premier partner for high-bandwidth, AI-ready networking.

Riding this wave of momentum, the Toronto-based tech giant has launched the SD6300, an ultra-dense storage platform aimed at tackling the data growth challenges of AI environments, traditional enterprises and hyperscale data centers. By positioning itself to seize burgeoning demand in the data center sector, Celestica is set to capitalize on the expanding market driven by digital natives and on-prem players.

CCS sparks, ATS parks

Effective execution of Celestica's strategic vision has driven revenue to $3.2bn, with growth running comfortably ahead of last year's pace (+28% y/y). However, the story is really about the balance between its two pillars: Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS), now very much in the lead (+43% y/y), and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), which is feeling more headwinds.

But here's the clincher; operating income more than doubled to $330m, pushing its margin up by 482bp y/y. And the icing on the cake? Net income tripled to $267.8m, a sharp step-change driven by richer gross margins and a meaningful pullback in operating expenses.

Ramped up guidance

Sustaining the drive of a strong Q3 25 and buoyed by robust demand, management has raised its FY 25 guidance—bumping consolidated revenue to $12.2bn from $11.6bn, while lifting non-GAAP adjusted EPS to $5.9 from $5.5. Looking ahead, the 2026 outlook is even more bullish, with revenue expected to surge to $16bn and EPS climbing to $8.2, fueled by an optimistic demand picture from the company's largest clients.

Investor confidence soars

Substantial earnings growth has fueled strong market sentiment and bolstered investor confidence, pushing the share price up by 280%, thereby raising its market capitalization to $40.4bn. Consequently, this propelled the stock's P/E to 43.1x, based on 2026 estimated earnings, well above its 5-year adjusted average of 16.1x—reflecting a premium valuation.

However, the street is leaning decidedly bullish, with 16 buys stacked against just two holds and an average target of $406.3 implying 15.6% upside potential, while the optimistic high-end target of $440 dangles the possibility of gains exceeding 25.2%.

Circuit break or breakthrough

Celestica's story right now reads like a classic inflection point: a once-quiet manufacturer stepping into a starring role as the scaffolding of the AI era. Yet, even great plotlines come with tension. A stumble by a few marquee customers, a turn in the AI spending cycle, or faster-moving rivals could all test how durable this momentum really is. For investors, the question isn't whether data keeps growing—it's whether Celestica can keep growing into those expectations without missing a beat.