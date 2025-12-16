Cellectis plunges 11% after the arbitration tribunal's decision in the arbitration between Cellectis and Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier IRIS SARL, relating to the license agreement entered into on March 6, 2019, as amended.
The tribunal ruled that the agreement for the product UCART19 V1 should be partially terminated and requested that Cellectis enter into good faith negotiations with Allogene, if the latter so requests, with a view to granting it a direct license for UCART19 V1.
The parties' other claims were dismissed.
Cellectis shares fall after arbitration in dispute with Servier
Published on 12/16/2025 at 08:27 am EST
