Cellectis S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering TALEN® genome-editing technology to develop innovative therapies for the treatment of serious diseases. Cellectis S.A. is developing the first CAR T cell-based allogeneic immunotherapy therapeutics, inventing the concept of off-the-shelf, ready-to-use engineered CAR T cells for the treatment of cancer patients, and a platform for for the development of gene therapies in other therapeutic indications. Thanks to its fully in-house production capabilities, Cellectis S.A. is one of the few genome-editing companies to control the cell and gene therapy value chain from end to end.