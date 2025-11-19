Cellectis stands out after advances in gene insertion

Cellectis rose 10% on Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange after the publication in Nature Communications of an article by its researchers on a non-viral genome editing process that has proven effective for gene insertion in hematopoietic stem cells.



The French biotech company, which specializes in genome editing, explains that the publication demonstrated that circular single-stranded DNA (CssDNA) is an effective non-viral DNA template for gene insertion into hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs), where gene editing has the potential for lasting therapeutic benefits.



Cellectis reports that it has leveraged its 'Talen' technology and circular single-stranded DNA (CssDNA) templates to develop a robust gene insertion process that enables precise and efficient insertion of entire genes into HSPC subpopulations of therapeutic interest, an advance that could pave the way for a major expansion of the possibilities offered by non-viral gene therapies.



In particular, these data show that gene insertion using CssDNA achieved three to five times greater efficiency than that obtained with linear single-stranded DNA (LssDNA), exceeding 40%.



Comparative studies also show that HSPCs modified with CssDNA exhibit more effective graft engraftment and more durable genetic editing maintenance in a mouse model than those modified in the presence of AAV6, the authors report.



For the authors, these results highlight the strong potential of circular single-stranded DNA (CssDNA) as a universal, scalable, and effective non-viral DNA template for the development of gene therapy applications.