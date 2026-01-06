Often, as the old joke goes, the best way to make a small fortune in football is to start with a large one.

In an unforgiving business, since it directly depends on sporting results, profits and glory are, by nature, fleeting. Discussed many times in these columns, the cases of Manchester United, Inter Milan, Juventus or Ajax Amsterdam, all listed on the stockmarket, provide compelling examples.

It is fair to say that MarketScreener analysts have always expressed deep skepticism about the investment outlook for European football clubs. They offer their owners undeniable advantages in terms of prestige - and, when necessary, tax credits - but overall, minority shareholders have had little to show for it.

There is, however, one exception: Celtic Glasgow, listed on the London Stock Exchange, which has delivered a strong financial performance for its owners, with its share price doubling over five years and tripling over ten. This, it should be noted, even though Celtic has never paid a penny in dividends to its shareholders.

The club, whose shareholders include Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond with around 35% of the equity, has a major advantage: it completely dominates its small domestic league, which has earned it 16 league titles - with all the associated revenue from ticketing, broadcasting rights and sponsorship - over the past 20 seasons.

Thanks to this, Celtic as a business has tripled its revenue over ten years, and posted only three loss-making years over the period. Or rather, more specifically and in football terms, two defeats and one draw.

In valuation terms, the club, whose shareholder base is tightly locked up, has consistently seen its stock hit a ceiling of twice book value, and rebound from a floor of one times that same book value - a level it has touched seven times in 20 years. The share is currently trading at 1.4x its book value.

If the Scottish league is under control, it is on the European stage that Celtic falls short, due to its lack of truly international-calibre players. For years, this has fuelled supporters' criticism of the highly secretive Dermot Desmond, who is accused of protecting the club's financial balance rather than backing its sporting ambitions.

There is little doubt that fans and shareholders will have very different views on the matter.