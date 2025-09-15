The world's monetary mood is now set not by growth forecasts or budget plans, but by the tenor of central bankers' voices. And this week, they are everywhere - looming over markets, draped in cautious language, making decisions that will ripple from Wall Street to the last small shop in Winnipeg. The Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, even the Banco Central do Brasil all are due to speak. What they say, or refrain from saying, will define the rhythm of the week more than any corporate earnings or geopolitical tremor.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, returns to his high-wire act with the unenviable task of trimming interest rates while pretending not to blink. A quarter-point cut is almost universally expected: 96.2% probability, according to the index futures that measure such things with near-obsessive precision. That would move the federal funds target range from 4.25-4.50% to 4.00-4.25%, a symbolic but significant shift for an institution that has been painfully slow to ease monetary conditions.

Why the delay? The Fed has been boxed in by persistent inflation, unable to join its peers in the loosening cycle. Or, depending on your source, it has simply bungled the job. Donald Trump, never shy about labelling the central bank incompetent, has turned monetary policy into yet another political flashpoint. But setting aside the theatrics, Powell's job remains delicately complex: to loosen the screws just enough to keep the economy ticking without reigniting inflationary pressure. It is the kind of balancing act that invites applause when successful and accusations of hubris when not.

Elsewhere, the job appears simpler. With inflation already on a downward slope, central banks in Canada, the UK, and Brazil are expected to either hold or trim rates. Canada's cut, likely from 2.75% to 2.50%, is perhaps the most straightforward. Beset by faltering GDP, a rising unemployment rate (now 7.1%), and exposure to Trump-era trade policies, the Bank of Canada has room to manœuvre. As ING's James Knightley puts it, the economy "is highly exposed to Trump's tariffs," and inflation remains well-behaved. A modest rate cut, in this context, is just good housekeeping.

And then there is France. While the monetary world spins, the Republic has been handed a blunt reminder of its fiscal fragility. Fitch, one of the world's more prominent rating agencies, has downgraded France's credit from AA- to A+. In technical terms, the country remains an excellent borrower. But markets—and investors—tend to watch trajectories, not just levels. And the French trajectory is wobbling. Chronic political instability, a revolving door of prime ministers, and a steady accumulation of debt have combined to erode confidence.

France now faces the uncomfortable prospect of higher borrowing costs at a time when its budget already leans heavily on debt. With compulsory levies at 45.6% of GDP - the highest in the European Union - and social spending at 32%, its room to manoeuvre is minuscule. This is not a country about to default, but one increasingly at the mercy of market patience.

Meanwhile, in Asia, things are less orderly. China's August numbers were poor across the board: weak investment, underwhelming consumption, an industrial sector still flailing, and a property market that refuses to find its footing. Still, markets chose optimism. Beijing's decision to probe American chip imports was interpreted not as a sign of worsening trade tensions, but as a prelude to more domestic stimulus. Hong Kong and mainland equities edged up. Japan surged. Even India held its ground.

And so the week begins, suspended between the careful language of central bankers and the quiet recalibration of economies. The real action may still lie ahead. But already, the tone has been set—not with drama, but with a steady, watchful hum.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: industrial production and retail sales in Switzerland; the trade balance in Spain; in the United States, the Empire Manufacturing index. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index: 97,343

Gold : US$3,644

: US$3,644 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $67.18 ( WTI ) $62.95

: $67.18 ( ) $62.95 United States 10 years : 4.07%

: 4.07% BITCOIN: US$114,945

In corporate news:

Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire Yes! Communities from Singapore’s GIC in a $10 billion deal, according to the Financial Times.

The CEO of UnitedHealth has met with the White House Chief of Staff to discuss Medicare, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Tesla’s chairman says the $1 trillion pay package will drive Elon Musk to achieve “impossible things,” he told the Financial Times.

Corteva is considering splitting off its seeds and pesticides businesses, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CoreWeave is set to announce further investments in the United Kingdom next week.

Robby Walker, Apple’s head of artificial intelligence and research, is leaving the iPhone maker, reports Bloomberg.

Analyst Recommendations: