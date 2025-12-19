Rate cuts, holds, rate hikes… the G4 central banks - the Fed, ECB, Bank of England and Bank of Japan - delivered different decisions over the past ten days. But all are moving in the same direction.

This morning, the Bank of Japan delivered a 25bp rate hike, in line with market expectations, in its first move since January. Most importantly, it brings policy rates back to their highest level since 1995.

Currently in a rate hiking cycle, the BoJ is moving against the grain of other major central banks. In response to the post-pandemic inflationary wave, the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England raised rates quickly in 2022 and 2023. Then, as inflation receded, they began a rate-cutting cycle in 2024.

Now, the ECB appears to have reached the end of that sequence. It has paused since June, with a hold in 2026 the central scenario. In contrast, the Fed and the Bank of England cut rates again in December and are expected to deliver one or more cuts in 2026.

On the surface, the world's main central banks seem out of sync. In reality, they are all heading in the same direction. They want to reach the neutral rate, i.e. the level that neither stimulates the economy nor restrains it.

The ECB brought its main policy rate down to 2% in June. This level is widely seen as the neutral rate for the euro zone. With inflation forecasts near 2% through 2028 and growth around potential, the ECB now has no reason to leave its good position.

For the Fed and the Bank of England, it seems that there are still a few cuts to go before reaching the neutral rate. Both face high inflation and a labor market that is slowing. However, inflation is tending to fall, reinforced by the easing of the labor market (less upward pressure on wages).

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is in a completely different phase. After decades of ultra-expansionary monetary policy, the BoJ appears to have defeated deflation. Inflation is anchored above 2% and the price-wage loop has resumed. It is therefore necessary to raise rates. But again, the goal is to normalize monetary policy. The Bank of Japan estimates the neutral rate within a fairly wide range of between 1% and 2.5%.

The major central banks are therefore much more aligned than it seems. From Japan to the US, via the euro zone and the UK, the macro environment argues for neutral monetary policies. The question is what the appropriate rate level is.