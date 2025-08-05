Central Garden & Pet Company is a major player in the pet and garden industries in the United States. Over the past 40 years, the company has developed a solid reputation built on quality and trust with its brands portfolio including Nylabone, Kaytee, Farnam, Pennington, and Amdro. It operated under a strategy known as "Central to Home," which emphasizes its ambition to lead in the pet and garden categories while nurturing healthy homes and lifestyles. Let's take a closer look.

Central operates in two highly attractive and resilient markets: pet care and garden products. The U.S. pet industry reached an estimated size of approximately 151 billion dollars in 2024 and continues to grow.

It benefits from strong secular trends such as the humanization of pets highlighting its “Central to Home” strategy, with 95 percent of pet owners in the United States considering their pets to be part of their families. Another important factor is premiumization, as consumers increasingly seek high-quality, health-oriented, and specialized pet products. The industry is also benefiting from the ongoing shift to digital commerce, as over 80 percent of U.S. consumers shop online, driving e-commerce penetration across the pet care category. Demographic changes further support growth: Millennials and Generation Z now represent more than half of pet owners, and this cohort tends to spend significantly more on their pets compared to previous generations. The pet supplies segment, where Central is highly active, represents 33.3 billion dollars.

The garden industry is robust, valued at approximately 31 billion dollars, and characterized by strong household engagement of nearly 86 percent. The category continues to experience steady growth, fueled by trends such as the expansion of suburban housing, hybrid work arrangements that keep consumers at home, and heightened interest in sustainability, with two-thirds of gardeners indicating a preference for environmentally friendly products. However, it is more seasonal and cyclical than the pet industry, which makes it sensitive to weather conditions and fluctuations in commodity prices, especially grass seed. This volatility can significantly impact inventory valuation and operating margins, as recently observed with declining seed prices.

The Pet segment, which accounted for 1.8 billion dollars in 2024, includes a wide range of products such as dog and cat chews and treats, toys, grooming supplies, aquatics and reptile products, small animal and bird supplies, equine health items, and live fish. Among its leading brands are Nylabone, Kaytee, Farnam, and Comfort Zone, all of which hold strong positions in their respective categories.

The Pet segment benefits from strong growth dynamics, fragmented competitive set across categories, broad distribution across retail channels, and growing eCommerce channel. Central plays in approximately $39 billions of $151 billion pet industry, where Pet Supplies represents $25B, Dog and Cats $13B, and $1B for Live Pets & Fish.

The group has seen its eCommerce segment grew by 3% YoY in 2024, reaching $460M, or 26% of Pet Sales, also benefiting from its strong distribution network serving 10,000+ retailers and 6,000+ Vet clinics.

The company serves major accounts such as Home Depot, which represented approximately 17 percent of net sales in 2024, and Walmart, which accounted for 16 percent. In total, the top five retail customers contributed around 54 percent of company revenue, a concentration that underscores the importance of maintaining strong retail partnerships.

The Garden segment generated approximately 1.4 billion dollars in net sales during the same period and includes products such as grass seed, fertilizers, controls, packet seeds, and wild bird feed, marketed under well-known brands such as Pennington, Amdro, and Ferry-Morse. However, 70% of sales comes from 3 customers which implies a certain risk, while 80% comes from Brands & Private Label and 20% from Distribution.

Central plays in $30B of $31B Lawn & Garden Consumables Industry where Live Plants accounted for more than half of the sales with $18B, followed by Fertilizers & Controls with $7 billion, Wild Bird with $2 billion, Growing Media/Soil with $2B, and Grass & Other Seed with $1B. This business is highly seasonal and dominated by home centers and mass merchandisers, eCommerce is underpenetrated but accelerating which represent a good growth opportunity.

Central to strengthen its position through strategic acquisitions, having completed more than 60 deals over the last 30 years. Recent transactions include the acquisition of TDBBS in 2023, which expanded its footprint in premium natural pet treats and enhanced its e-commerce capabilities. Beyond acquisitions, the company has launched several innovative products, such as proprietary water-efficient grass seed blends and curated gift boxes featuring premium dog chews, and has invested heavily in digital marketing campaigns.

In 2024, Central Garden & Pet reported net sales of $3.2 billion, down 3% from the prior year, with organic sales declining 4% after adjusting for the TDBBS acquisition and the sale of the garden distribution business. Pet segment sales fell 2% to $1.83 billion, driven by softer demand in durable products, while Garden sales declined 5% to $1.37 billion, though organic sales slipped only 1%. Gross margin improved to 29.5%, supported by productivity gains and easing inflation. Operating income dropped 12% to $185 million, with margin up to 7% on cost discipline. Net income was $108 million versus $126 million a year ago, while non-GAAP net income rose to $142 million, with EPS increasing to $2.13 from $2.07. Adjusted EBITDA was $334 million compared to $343 million last year, and the tax rate edged up to 23.2%.

In Q2 2025, Central Garden & Pet reported net sales of $834 million, down 7% on softer demand and order timing, yet margins improved. Gross profit slipped 2% to $273 million, while gross margin expanded 180 basis points to 32.8%, driven by productivity gains. Operating income held steady at $93 million, with margin up to 11.2%, and net income rose 3% to $64 million, or $0.98 per share. The Pet segment fell 6% to $454 million, but non-GAAP margin widened to 14.5%, while Garden declined 10% to $380 million, yet lifted operating margin to 15.5%. Cash reached $517 million, up $215 million YoY, debt remained at $1.2 billion, and leverage stayed at 2.9 times. Central also repurchased 2.4 million shares for $80 million through April, reinforcing its ability to sustain profitability and return capital despite revenue pressure.

The company’s P/E ratio was 22.6x in 2024, slightly below its 9-year average of 24.2x. Its P/B ratio stood at 1.57x, compared to a historical average of 2.2x. Meanwhile, EV/Revenue was 0.82x, very close to its long-term average of 0.8x, and EV/EBITDA was 7.86x, below its average of 8.5x.

Central faces risks including its high dependence on a limited number of large retailers exposes it to significant concentration risk, as any shift in purchasing strategy by these partners could affect revenue materially. Volatility in raw material costs, particularly for seeds and grains, poses an additional challenge, as does the cyclical and seasonal nature of the garden business, which makes results sensitive to weather patterns. Competitive pressures are intensifying, both from private label products and from new entrants leveraging DTC channels.

Central Garden & Pet ranks #2 in both lawn & garden consumables and pet supplies (excluding dog and cat food and cat litter). In garden, Central maintains leading positions in controls, grass seed, packet seed, wild bird feed, and fertilizer, while its strongest rival, Scotts, dominates grass seed and fertilizer, with SC Johnson also competing in controls. In pet, Central leads in aquatics, pet bird, small animal, reptile, and equine supplies, and holds strong positions in dog chews and professional insect control. Mars is the dominant force in dog and cat food, cat treats, and veterinary services, while Spectrum Brands challenges Central in aquatics, chews, and small animal categories with brands like Tetra and FURminator. Smucker’s competes in dog and cat food and treats. Additional competition comes from Freshpet, which is reshaping the premium pet food space through its fresh offering, and Zoetis, a leader in animal health that influences trends toward wellness-focused products.

Central Garden & Pet Company remains well positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in two resilient sectors. The company’s extensive brand portfolio, strong retail relationships, and leadership in both pet and garden categories provide a solid foundation for sustained success, as well as Strategic investments in e-commerce capabilities, product innovation, and operational efficiencies. While risks related to retail concentration, input cost volatility, and market competition persist, Central’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and its ability to execute its Central to Home strategy reinforce its long-term prospects.