Cerebras has announced the withdrawal of its IPO plans, initially filed in 2024, in order to update its financial and strategic information. CEO Andrew Feldman said the decision was made to better reflect the rapid evolution of the artificial intelligence sector and the company's repositioning. In a message posted on LinkedIn, he acknowledged a lack of clarity in the initial communication, stating that the move will allow for the re-filing of a more accurate prospectus, including Cerebras' new cloud-based activities.

Since its initial filing, the company has expanded its offering beyond hardware by deploying its own data centers capable of handling massive AI workloads. This strategic shift was accompanied by a major $1.1bn fundraising round, valuing the company at $8.1bn. This funding round, which included Tiger Global and 1789 Capital, was not mentioned in previous public filings. No new timeline has been put forward for a future IPO attempt.

Cerebras continues to promote its giant chips as a more powerful alternative to traditional GPUs in a market still dominated by Nvidia. Competition is intensifying, with AMD announcing a major partnership with OpenAI, including the installation of 6 gigawatts of processors and a potential 10% stake in AMD's capital. This context highlights the importance for Cerebras to reaffirm its place in the AI ecosystem before going public.