Certification and New Order for Airbus in Singapore

Airbus has announced that, together with Singapore, it has secured full certification for the Automatic Air-to-Air Refueling (A3R) capability on the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) from the Spanish National Institute for Aerospace Technology.

This certification was achieved following an extensive qualification and flight testing campaign conducted in close collaboration with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Defence Science and Technology Agency.



"With this certification, the RSAF becomes the first air force in the world to introduce A3R into its fleet of A330 MRTTs, operated by the 112 Squadron, setting a new benchmark for automated refueling," Airbus emphasized.



In addition, Tigerair Taiwan has signed a purchase agreement for four A321neo aircraft, marking the first order of this type by the low-cost carrier, which currently operates a fleet of 17 A320 family aircraft.



"The new aircraft will support the airline's network expansion while delivering improved energy efficiency and reduced emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft," the aerospace manufacturer explained.