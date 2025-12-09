CESC Limited demonstrated operational stability and resilient revenue growth, propelled by heightened electricity demand and its integrated business model. The company's recent strategic commitment to renewable energy expansion highlights its long-term diversification and focus on supporting India's energy transition.

CESC, founded in 1899 and headquartered in Kolkata, India, is an integrated power utility company engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, serving over 4.8 million customers across seven locations. The company primarily operates in India through a single segment engaged in generation and distribution of electricity.

Powering energy transition

CESC Green Power Ltd. has received in-principal approval to invest 45.0 billion Indian Rupees from Odisha's High-Level Clearance Authority. The investment is for a renewable manufacturing complex at Dhenkanal, to be developed in three-phases, including 3 GW solar cell unit, 3 GW solar module unit, 5 GWh battery and pack facility, and a 60 MW captive power plant. This capital outlay underscores the company's strategic diversification into renewable energy and reaffirming its long-term growth trend in energy transition.

Continued growth momentum

CESC has posted a revenue CAGR of 10.7% over FY 22-25, reaching INR 170.0bn, fueled by rising demand, expansion in capacity, and strategic acquisitions like Chandigarh Power Distribution. EBITDA declined at a CAGR of -2.1%, reaching INR 28.0bn. Consequently, margins dropped from 23.7% to 16.5%.

Over FY 22-25, cash inflow from operations grew slightly from INR 25.0bn to INR 25.8bn, leading to a rise in cash and cash equivalents, to INR 21.8bn from INR 21.5bn.

The company delivered resilient revenue growth over Q2 26, driven by increased demand for electricity across its 567.0 sqkm distribution network. Over this period, CESC's integrated model served as a hedge against uncertain power tariffs and geopolitical tensions, ensuring stability and endurance. In addition, operating margin expanded by 108bp to 20.1%.

In comparison, WEC Energy Group, Inc., a global peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 1.1% to reach USD 8.6bn over FY 21-24. EBITDA grew at a CAGR of 6.3% to USD 3.4bn. Consequently, margin trended upwards from 34.4% to 40.0%.

Optimistic outlook

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered negative returns of 16.9%. In comparison, WEC's stock delivered higher returns of 7.9%. The company declared annual dividends of INR 4.5 in FY 25, with a dividend yield of 2.9%.

CESC is currently trading at a P/E of 14.0x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of INR 12.0, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 11.1x but lower than that of WEC's P/E of 20.0x. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 9.1x, based on FY 26 estimated EBITDA of INR 41.5bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 7.3x but lower than WEC (13.5x).



CESC is liked by 11 analysts, all of whom have 'Buy' ratings, with an average target price of INR 209.1, implying 24.1% upside potential from its current price.

Analysts anticipate an EBITDA CAGR of 9.1% over FY 25-28, reaching INR 51.2bn, with margin of 21.7%. Net income is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 11.5% to INR 19.0bn. Likewise, for WEC, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 12.7% and a net profit CAGR of 9.9% over FY 24-27.

Overall, CESC posted operational resilience and stable growth, supported by its integrated business model and proactive shift toward renewables. Looking ahead, the company is positioned for improved performance through continued energy diversification and a favorable industry outlook.

However, it may face risks from increased regulatory pressures, volatility in coal and fuel prices, technological disruptions, and challenges in maintaining reliable infrastructure in the evolving energy sector.